How to migrate your Blog from Wordpress to Django

In this Django Tutorial I will describe how you can move a PHP based wordpress blog to a Python 3 based Django blog via the Linux command line.

Reasons to Switch to Django.

Built with Python

Better Security

Python being easier to program in with several modules including Machine Learning already built in.

Software Versions

Django 1.10.7

Mezzanine 4.2

Debian 8

Python 3.4

Postgres 9.5

Step 1. Install Mezzanine a Django based CMS.

Mezzanine is a Django based project which has several blogging features inbuilt including an option to import wordpress posts. It has many themes available and Unlike many other platforms that make extensive use of modules or reusable applications, Mezzanine provides most of its functionality by default. This approach yields a more integrated and efficient platform. For a complete list of features visit https://goo.gl/2UWyyL.

pyvenv-3.5 venv-3.5

source venv-3.5/bin/activate

pip install mezzanine

mezzanine-project blog

sudo -u postgres createdb techarena51

# Modify the below settings in blog/local_settings.py

vim blog/local_settings.py

#modify secret key

DATABASES = {

"default": {

# Ends with "postgresql_psycopg2", "mysql", "sqlite3" or "oracle".

"ENGINE": "django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2",

# DB name or path to database file if using sqlite3.

"NAME": "techarena51",

# Not used with sqlite3.

"USER": "postgres",

ALLOWED_HOSTS = ["yourhostname.com”]]





#create the Postgresql Database

python manage.py createdb --noinput

pip install psycopg2

python manage.py createdb --noinput

python manage.py runserver 0.0.0.0:8000

Verify that you have the default mezzanine page up and running at yourhost.com:8000.

Step 2: Migrate Wordpress Posts to Mezzanine

Mezzanine comes with a tool to migrate wordpress posts. You will need to export a xml file with all posts and relevant data from wordpress and then run the below command

python manage.py import_wordpress --mezzanine-user=leog --url=/path/to/wordpress.-backup.xml

Note: You may get a lot of ThreadedComment.user_name exceeds its maximum length of 50 chars Errors, Just increase the limit and move on

In order to view your posts on the home page you need to add/uncomment the following from blog/urls.py and comment the default homepage

import mezzanine.blog.views

url("^$", mezzanine.blog.views.blog_post_list, {"template": "index.html"}, name="home"),

#url("^$", mezzanine.pages.views.page, {"slug": "/"}, name="home"),

Step 3 : Creating your own Mezzanine theme

Several Mezzanine themes can be found on Github, below is an example of how you can configure them.

git clone https://github.com/thecodinghouse/mezzanine-themes

cd mezzanine-themes/

mezzanine-project lucid

cd lucid/

python manage.py startapp theme

python manage.py collecttemplates -t base.html

python manage.py collecttemplates -t pages/menus/dropdown.html

mv templates/pages/ theme/templates/

mv templates/pages/ static/theme/templates/

mv blog/templates/pages lucid/theme/template

python manage.py makemigrations

python manage.py migrate theme

You need to manually move images, css and js from your wordpress blog to mezzanine

mv -r /your/wordpressblog/css js lucid/static/

mv -r /your/wordpressblog/uploads/ lucid/static/media/uploads/

To use featured images add the following in settings.py

BLOG_USE_FEATURED_IMAGE = true

You need to Manually Add Keywords and to embed a youtube video you need to change High to Low for Rich Text in settings.py

Step 4 : Install uwsgi and nginx web servers to serve requests to your Django Mezzanine Blog

pip install uwsgi

Add the following code in a file called lucid.wsgi and test uwsgi

import os

from django.core.wsgi import get_wsgi_application

from mezzanine.utils.conf import real_project_name

os.environ.setdefault("DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE",

"%s.settings" % real_project_name("lucid"))

application = get_wsgi_application()

uwsgi --http :8000 --module lucid.wsgi

Next add the below config in nginx

sudo vim /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

#Ensure that the below line is uncommented

include /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/*.conf;





#To redirect URL's from index.php you need to add the below code to nginx.conf inside the server

# block

rewrite ^/index.php/category(.*) http://$server_name/blog/tag/$1 permanent;

rewrite ^/index.php(.*) http://$server_name/blog

sudo vim /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/your-django-site.conf

#Add the following

server {

listen 80;

server_name techarena51.com www.techarena51.com;

return 301 https://$host$request_uri;

}



server {

listen 443 ssl default_server;

server_name techarena51.com www.techarena51.com;

ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/techarena51.com/fullchain.pem;

ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/techarena51.com/privkey.pem;



# listen 80;

# server_name techarena51.com;

# for temp replace permanent with redirect

rewrite ^/index.php(.*) http://$server_name/blog$1 permanent;

large_client_header_buffers 4 32k;

client_max_body_size 50M;

charset utf-8;

access_log /var/log/nginx/techarena51.com-access.log;

error_log /var/log/nginx/techarena51.com-error.log;

# Static files

location /static/ {

alias /sites/techarena51.com/lucid/static/;

}

location ^~ /.well-known/acme-challenge/ {

allow all;

root /sites/techarena51.com/;

}

# Backend

location / {

uwsgi_pass 127.0.0.1:8002;

include uwsgi_params;

}

sudo systemctl restart nginx





Now create a uwsgi service

sudo mkdir -p /etc/uwsgi/vassals

sudo vim /etc/uwsgi/vassals/uwsgi.ini

#http://uwsgi-docs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorials/Django_and_nginx.html

# mysite_uwsgi.ini file

[uwsgi]

# Django-related settings

# the base directory (full path)

chdir = /path/to/blog

# Django's wsgi file

module = lucid.wsgi

# the virtualenv (full path)

home = /path/to/venv-3.5

# process-related settings

# master

master = true

# maximum number of worker processes

processes = 10

# the socket (use the full path to be safe

socket = 127.0.0.1:8002

# ... with appropriate permissions - may be needed

# chmod-socket = 664

# clear environment on exit

vacuum = true

sudo vim /etc/uwsgi/emperor.ini

#http://uwsgi-docs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Systemd.html

[uwsgi]

emperor = /etc/uwsgi/vassals

uid = username

gid = username



sudo vim /etc/systemd/system/emperor.uwsgi.service

[Unit]

Description=uWSGI Emperor

After=syslog.target

[Service]

ExecStart=/path/to/venv-3.5/bin/uwsgi --ini /etc/uwsgi/emperor.ini

# Requires systemd version 211 or newer

RuntimeDirectory=uwsgi

Restart=always

KillSignal=SIGQUIT

Type=notify

StandardError=syslog

NotifyAccess=all



[Install]

WantedBy=multi-user.target



sudo systemctl daemon-reload

sudo systemctl enable emperor

sudo systemctl start emperor.uwsgi

sudo systemctl restart nginx

# For troubleshooting check the logs below

sudo tail -f /var/log/syslog

Notes:

You will need to goto http://yourdomain.com/admin/sites/site/ and modify 127.0.0.1 to your domain name

Categories are tags, you can find them at http://yourdomain.com/blog/tag/your-tag

The rss feed url for mezzanine is at http://yourdomain.com/blog/feed/rss